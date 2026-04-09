Come clean on delimitation, Stalin tells centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday accused the BJP-led union government of pushing India towards dictatorship, demanding an answer from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on why the delimitation process is being conducted “in secrecy” and warning that any decision taken in this regard without the consent of southern states “will not be accepted, come what may”.

In a post on X under the hashtag #DelimitationDanger, Stalin asked whether India was “sliding into dictatorship” and warned the centre, “Do not turn a calm South into a storm.” Stalin asked,

“Why is the union BJP Government shrouding the entire delimitation process in secrecy instead of coming clean on how it intends to carry it out?”

Recalling that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had deferred delimitation by 25 years in 2001 in national interest, he asked, “What is Prime Minister Modi’s answer to the just and reasonable demand of southern states to follow the same path today?”