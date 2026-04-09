Gundalpatti residents seek underpass in NH 44 bridge, threaten poll boycott

DHARMAPURI: Gundalpatti residents urged the NHAI to take steps to set up an underpass in the over bridge, which is currently under construction in the region.

To ease the traffic congestion along the NH 44 road between Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri, NHAI has proposed a project to construct an over bridge. The works for the overbridge began in December 2025. Amidst this, residents of Gundalapatti and its surroundings urged the NHAI to allow an underpass, which would effectively allow the pedestrians and two-wheelers to pass through.

"We request that the underpass be primarily constructed for school children so that the students are not forced to take a 5 km detour," they said.

G Kesavan from Gundalapatti said, "Most of the students from Semmankuppam, K Naduhalli, P Mariammankoilkottai, Muthupatti, and other villages in the area study in the school at Gundalapatti. But a majority of these villages lie on the other end of the National highway. The vehicles passing through the area speed past the road, and students risk sustaining injuries or worse if they attempt to cross the road. So, they have been walking 5 km extra, to reach their schools safely. Since the construction of the highway, we have been seeking an underpass or even a gap in the overbridge to allow movement."

Another resident, B Gopi, said, "We just wanted a way to cross the road, but our requests were not addressed. So, we put up banners announcing a boycott of the election. The Dharmapuri Tahsildar Sugumar had promised to represent the issue and set up an underpass."

When TNIE reached out to revenue officials, they said, "The request has been forwarded to the NHAI, who will conduct a field study to see if it is possible to set up an underpass."