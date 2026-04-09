Kamal Haasan's MNM offers full refund of candidate fees after opting out of Assembly polls

COIMBATORE: Following mounting criticism over its decision to abstain from the upcoming Assembly elections, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has announced a full refund of the application fees collected from aspiring candidates.

The move comes after concerns raised by party cadre were highlighted in a report by TNIE on April 3. The report detailed the frustration of over 60 party workers who had each paid Rs 50,000 as application fee to contest in the elections, only to be left disappointed when the party later chose not to participate in the polls. In total, the party had collected over Rs 30 lakh through these applications.

Earlier, speculation on social media suggested that the party might retain the funds for organisational development, triggering backlash from political observers as well as MNM’s own cadre. The criticism appears to have prompted a swift response from the party’s leadership.

Based on TNIE’s report and mounting criticism, the party took cognisance and announced a full refund. In an official circular issued by the party, MNM stated that all applicants could collect the amount they paid as application fee in person from the party headquarters between April 8 and 16. The announcement was made by Senthil Arumugam, the party’s headquarters secretary.