Keen contest on cards as Pondy goes to polls today

PUDUCHERRY: A keen contest is on the cards as Puducherry heads to the polls on Thursday, with the ruling NDA — comprising AINRC and BJP, along with allies AIADMK and new entrant Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi — seeking to retain power.

The principal challenge comes from the Congress-led alliance, comprising INC, DMK and VCK, which is making a determined bid to form the government.

Other players in the fray include PMK, NTK, CPI, CPM, several unrecognised parties, 117 Independents, and the new entrant TVK.

The campaign witnessed sharp exchanges between the two main alliances. The NDA, despite facing anti-incumbency, highlighted its ‘double-engine’ governance model, pointing to achievements in employment generation and welfare schemes, while attacking the previous Congress-DMK regime on its failures.

The opposition, however, rejected these claims, accusing the government of failing to deliver on jobs, functioning under “remote control” from Delhi, and being mired in scams in medicines and in alleged corruption. It also criticised the regime over lack of industrial growth and deteriorating water quality.

Statehood for Puducherry has once again emerged as a central issue, with all major parties — barring the BJP — strongly advocating for it.

Campaigning also revealed underlying strains within alliances. Senior leaders from both blocs largely refrained from canvassing for partners, citing time constraints.