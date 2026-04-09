Lone transgender candidate wants to make Villivakkam model constituency

CHENNAI: Thirty-year-old S Roshini, contesting from Villivakkam constituency, is no stranger to public life as her charitable trust has been actively helping youngsters in their studies and the needy with food and medicines. “Helping others has always been part of my life. Even in school, I used to take tuition classes for younger students,” she recalls.

However, entering electoral politics is not something that Roshini had in her mind. Neither did she think that she would be the lone transgender candidate in the 2026 Assembly poll.

The unexpected happened when she was approached by the NTK led by Seeman, after seeing her social work, to check if she was game for it as the party’s candidate. “I have been closely following NTK’s politics for nearly a decade,” she says, adding that she accepted the offer as her ideals aligned with the party.

To compensate for the limited resources the NTK has compared to the other majors, Roshini rode a bullock cart, which is easily relatable with the party’s symbol of farmer with a plough, to file her nominations and catch the voters’ eye.

She has also come up with a catchy slogan of “Vinnai Thodum Villivakkam” (Villivakkam that reaches for the sky) as she takes her party’s promises to the people. She told TNIE that her campaign has already gathered traction in the constituency.

Canvassing among women in the working class neighbourhoods like Sidco Nagar, she says, “We will shut down all Tasmac shops in this locality if you elect me.” Her pitch strikes a chord with many saying alcohol addiction among men has taken a toll on their families.