Madras HC bench stays multiple orders of single judge in Deepathoon issue

MADURAI: Observing that the court should not be used as political platform, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed several orders passed by Justice G R Swaminathan in the contempt petitions filed over non-compliance of his order dated December 1, 2025, directing lighting of Karthigai Deepam on the deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

The orders that were stayed included Justice Swaminathan’s suggestion on March 4 to permit five persons to be named by the court to offer symbolic prayers at the ‘deepathoon’ for 15 minutes.

A bench of justices N Sathish Kumar and M Jothiraman passed the order on Wednesday while hearing a batch of letters patent appeals (LPAs) filed by the police and temple authorities and Sikkandar Badusha Dargah located near the ‘deepathoon’. One of the petitions, filed by the dargah, sought a direction to transfer the matter from Justice G R Swaminathan to a different judge, alleging bias.

The judges orally advised all stakeholders not to escalate the issue. They also added that the court should not be used as a political platform after some of the counsel demanded that the matter be listed again before the election. The issue would be decided only based on legal principles, they added and adjourned the matter to June 4.