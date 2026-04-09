Madras High Court directs joint ASI-revenue survey of Thiruparankundram hill by May

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Madurai collector to ensure cooperation of the revenue authorities with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in conducting a joint survey of the Thiruparankundram hill, adding that the survey should be completed by the end of May.

A bench of Justices G R Swaminathan and S Srimathy gave the direction on a contempt petition filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad, represented by its managing trustee, K K Ramesh of Madurai, alleging non-compliance of an order passed by the court on February 19, 2025, directing ASI to consider his plea to bring the above hill under ASI’s control.

Deputy Solicitor General K Govindarajan contended that Ramesh’s representation cannot be disposed of unless a joint survey of the hill is conducted. However, there is no cooperation from the revenue authorities of Madurai, he alleged, prompting the court to issue the above direction. The matter was adjourned to June.

Ramesh had stated in his petition that the Thiruparankundram hill should be brought under the central archaeological department so that no one is allowed to climb the hill without the department’s permission. He had also wanted directions to protect the temples on the hill and ensure removal of debris around the hill.