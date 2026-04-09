Off the cuff: Vijay’s ‘TVK vs DMK’ line blurs as supporters heckle NTK rallies

Leave no stone unturned

Even as Vijay stresses that this Assembly election is all about the “TVK vs DMK”, the one too many instances of heckling by his party supporters at campaign meetings of the NTK – also led by an actor – seem to contest it. A recent example played out in Tiruchy, where, ahead of Seeman’s Marakkadai campaign, a loud voice in the crowd objected to his party members’ criticism of Vijay. While the heckler was whisked away, similar scenes unfolding elsewhere too appears to show that some Vijay supporters are fighting a different election – one in which the NTK, and not the DMK, is the main rival

Pearson Lenekar SR