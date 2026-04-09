Plastic dumping in Ukkadam threatens birdlife, worsens pollution in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste in parts of the Ukkadam area in Coimbatore is not only worsening environmental pollution but also posing a serious threat to local birdlife, residents and activists have warned.

In the southern zone of the city, particularly in Ward 86 covering Ukkadam, Lorrypettai and Pullukadu, garbage is frequently discarded in open spaces despite repeated awareness drives by the civic body. The areas that host a busy wholesale fish market, along with numerous fruit and vegetable dealers, generate significant volumes of plastic and other waste that often end up scattered across nearby surroundings.

Around 1,200 tonnes of waste, segregated into biodegradable, non-biodegradable and e-waste, are being collected daily across the city, with plastic forming a major portion. Segregating this waste has become a major challenge for sanitation workers.

The situation is especially alarming near Ukkadam Periyakulam and Valankulam, where birds foraging for food often ingest small plastic fragments, leading to fatal consequences over time.

The Coimbatore Corporation has warned that dumping waste in public places could attract fines of up to Rs 10,000. Officials say stricter enforcement, including the installation of CCTV cameras in vulnerable spots, is being planned. Sanitation staff, however, expressed frustration, noting that repeated clean-ups and awareness efforts have had little impact.