PM will do what is necessary to Stalin with a smile: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday took a sarcastic jab at DMK president M K Stalin, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew well about Chief Minister MK Stalin’s duplicitous political conduct and the PM would do whatever is necessary to Stalin with a smile.

Campaigning for SR Vijayakumar, AIADMK candidate for Villivakkam constituency, Palaniswami said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited, you released black balloons as a mark of protest. But after coming to power, you held a white umbrella in deference to the PM when he visited TN.

For Chess Olympiad and Khelo India, you rolled out the red carpet for the PM and sought to placate him. Our PM, however, cannot be easily swayed. With a smile, he will do what needs to be done. He is fully aware of your duplicity.”

The AIADMK leader also said the central government knew well all the mistakes Stalin had committed. “If you continue to make defamatory remarks against the central government and us, you will have to face the consequences,” he added.