PM will do what is necessary to Stalin with a smile: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday took a sarcastic jab at DMK president M K Stalin, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi knew well about Chief Minister MK Stalin’s duplicitous political conduct and the PM would do whatever is necessary to Stalin with a smile.
Campaigning for SR Vijayakumar, AIADMK candidate for Villivakkam constituency, Palaniswami said, “When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited, you released black balloons as a mark of protest. But after coming to power, you held a white umbrella in deference to the PM when he visited TN.
For Chess Olympiad and Khelo India, you rolled out the red carpet for the PM and sought to placate him. Our PM, however, cannot be easily swayed. With a smile, he will do what needs to be done. He is fully aware of your duplicity.”
The AIADMK leader also said the central government knew well all the mistakes Stalin had committed. “If you continue to make defamatory remarks against the central government and us, you will have to face the consequences,” he added.
Palaniswami said, “Father (MK Stalin) and son (Udhayanidhi Stalin) are not walking on their feet, but on their heads.” “The PM has assumed office for his third stint at a time when wars are raging and the world is in turmoil, but India remains stable and unaffected. This is the evidence of a capable and effective government,” EPS said.
On Wednesday, Palaniswami covered numerous constituencies in Chennai district, including Velachery, Saidapet, T Nagar, Virugambakkam, Kolathur, and Anna Nagar.
Canvassing votes for AMMK candidate G Senthamizhan in Saidapet, Palaniswami said the AIADMK-led bloc is a natural alliance, but the mood in DMK bloc is somber, as the alliance partners are not happy. The AIADMK leader touched upon various issues, including the deterioration of law and order, corruption in Tasmac sales, steep hikes in power tariff, property tax, etc.
Making a veiled attack on Health Minister Ma Subramanian in Saidapet, EPS said, “When AIADMK comes to power, we will bring to book the ‘sir’ involved in the Anna University sexual assault case.