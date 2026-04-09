Printers miss poll boom as campaigns go digital

MADURAI: Once considered the backbone of election campaigning, offset printers in Madurai are seeing little work this Assembly poll season as political parties increasingly shift to digital outreach, leaving many in the trade without orders.

Traditionally, offset printing units played a key role in elections by producing wall posters, pamphlets, handbills, banners, and manifestos in large volumes. Madurai has long served as a major printing hub for the southern districts, led by a few major litho printers that have operated for decades.

However, stricter Election Commission of India (ECI) norms and the growing use of digital campaign tools have sharply reduced demand for conventional print material.

Under the present ECI rules, printers must collect signed publisher declarations, submit copies of printed materials to district authorities, maintain records on quantity and clients, and obtain pre-certification from Media Certification and Monitoring Committees (MCMC) for political advertisements. Wall stickers, flex boards, and banners also face restrictions.

Official sources in certification centres in districts including Madurai, Ramanathapuram, and Theni said that most submissions received from political parties this time have been video-based, while the number of posters, pamphlets, and other print advertisements has dropped compared to previous elections.