PTR alleges Centre using metro projects as leverage, flags bias against Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Madurai central candidate and Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday accused the BJP-led union government of using public funds and infrastructure approvals as political leverage, and said the handling of Chennai Metro Rail Phase II and the proposed Madurai Metro reflected a clear pattern of discrimination against Tamil Nadu.

Responding to the remarks by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who linked the Madurai Metro Rail to the electoral success of BJP candidate Rama Sreenivasan, PTR said his statement had exposed the BJP’s approach to development. “This is exactly why our Chief Minister says this election is between Delhi and Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters in Madurai.

Tracing the history of Chennai Metro Phase II, PTR highlighted that the project was announced during the AIADMK regime in 2016, publicly showcased ahead of elections, but faced years of delay in formal approval and financial commitment.

He also added that the state had prepared and submitted DPRs for both the Madurai and Coimbatore metro projects, but they were delayed or returned by the Centre, citing population and viability concerns.

“If a major urban transport project can suddenly become viable only if a BJP candidate wins, what greater proof is needed that politics is driving these decisions?” PTR asked.