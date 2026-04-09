Savukku Shankar held in AP for violating bail condition

CHENNAI: YouTuber A Shankar alias ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who was recently out on conditional bail on medical grounds, was arrested by the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) on Wednesday from Andhra Pradesh allegedly after he failed to appear at the Puzhal prison in accordance with a Madras High Court order.

According to the police sources, Shankar was traced to a lodge in Andhra Pradesh and was arrested around 3 pm. He was then brought to Chennai for remand procedure.

Shankar was arrested in December last year in connection with alleged extortion cases registered in Saidapet and Adambakkam. Based on a petition filed by his mother and considering his medical conditions, he was given conditional bail by the HC which was valid for a period of twelve weeks, until March 25. Following lapse of this period, he was expected to appear at the Puzhal prison, which he allegedly failed to, police sources said.

Based on a petition by the GCP alleging Shankar had violated bail conditions, the HC had allowed the police to arrest him if his custody was needed for an inquiry in the two extortion cases. Shankar was arrested on December 13 based on a complaint by a film producer who alleged that Shankar had extorted `94,000 through a GPay payment to one of his employees Nitish.