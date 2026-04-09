SI suspended, three police personnel booked for opening fire on farmer in Tirunelveli

TENKASI: Alangulam police booked three police personnel and suspended one of them for shooting a farmer on the legs, following a protest by his relatives and residents of Maruthamuthur village that stretched late into Tuesday night. The names of the accused, however, are not mentioned in the FIR.

Earlier in the day, Sub Inspector of Alangulam police station Esakkiraja allegedly opened fire on farmer P Manikandan in front of his minor niece and nephew. Manikandan suffered injuries to both his legs and was admitted to hospital. Police claimed that Esakkiraja opened fire only after Manikandan attacked him, as the policeman was also sent to the hospital.

Subsequently, Manikandan’s relatives and villagers sat on a protest in front of former CM K Kamaraj’s statue. As news spread, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce, Alangulam NTK candidate R Paulraj, TVK candidate Vibin Chakkaravarthy and members of different Nadar organisations joined the protesters.