SI suspended, three police personnel booked for opening fire on farmer in Tirunelveli

TENKASI: Alangulam police booked three police personnel and suspended one of them for shooting a farmer on the legs, following a protest by his relatives and residents of Maruthamuthur village that stretched late into Tuesday night. The names of the accused, however, are not mentioned in the FIR.
Earlier in the day, Sub Inspector of Alangulam police station Esakkiraja allegedly opened fire on farmer P Manikandan in front of his minor niece and nephew. Manikandan suffered injuries to both his legs and was admitted to hospital. Police claimed that Esakkiraja opened fire only after Manikandan attacked him, as the policeman was also sent to the hospital.
Subsequently, Manikandan’s relatives and villagers sat on a protest in front of former CM K Kamaraj’s statue. As news spread, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce, Alangulam NTK candidate R Paulraj, TVK candidate Vibin Chakkaravarthy and members of different Nadar organisations joined the protesters.
A section of protesters briefly blocked the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi state highway, demanding action against SI Esakkidurai.
Around 11.30 pm, Alangulam police filed a case based on the complaint lodged by the 17-year-old girl. However, the names of the accused persons were not mentioned in the FIR. The villagers dispersed at 1 am on Wednesday.
Subsequently, late in the day, SI Esakkiraja was placed under suspension.
In a post on his X handle, AIADMK chief K Palaniswami stated “This incident has instilled fear among palmyra tree climbing labourers across TN. Even during election time, the police force is involved in such acts. I urge the DGP to take stringent action against the SI who carried out the shooting.”
Seeman, in a post on X, said the state police have not learnt any lessons from the verdict in the Sathankulam custodial deaths case.