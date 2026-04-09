Stalin used police department as a toy, not to prevent crime: Vijay

TIRUNELVELI: TVK president C Vijay Joseph on Wednesday wondered whether Chief Minister MK Stalin had been using police department as a toy over the past five years, instead of using the force to prevent drug abuse and crime against women.
Speaking at a campaign meeting in KTC Nagar, Vijay referred to the sexual assault and murder of a girl in Vilathikulam, and few other incidents. “A ruling party man sexually assaulted a two-and-half-year-old girl child (in Krishnagiri).
The DMK government claims that the Nanguneri incident (Perumpathu sickle attack) was carried out by people under the influence of drugs. We also know that. But what action has been taken to prevent that?” he asked.
Vijay further alleged that the DMK had “bought” the TN Congress unit, and the real Congress remained with the TVK. He added that parties opposed to the emergence of the TVK blamed him for the Karur deaths, halted the release of Jana Nayagan, issued SOP selectively against the TVK, and instigated certain people, who were with him, against him just ahead of elections.
Vijay alleged that there are differences of opinion among the parties in the DMK alliance. “The cadre of alliance parties would not vote for each other because of the rift. The condition of the BJP alliance is worse than this. The alliance arithmetic of the parties would not work this time,” he added.
The actor also held a road show in Thalaiyoothu, Thachanallur, Vannarpettai and Murugankurichi. During the roadshow, a petrol pump worker was severely injured after being hit by a TNSTC bus in Vannarpettai. In Naranammalpuram, five TVK cadre sustained minor injuries after their two-wheelers skidded.
Seven injured
Chaos marked Vijay road trip to Tirunelveli from Thoothukudi airport. Vijay landed in the airport around 12 noon and headed to Tirunelveli. Despite prior instructions from the party, hundreds of fans and TVK cadres followed the actor’s convoy in bikes. Seven youths suffered minor injuries when several bikes fell down after one of Vijay’s escort bouncer allegedly pushed away a biker who got close to the actor’s vehicle at Vagaikulam. “All the seven suffered minor injuries and dispersed,” said a police officer.