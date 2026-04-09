Stalin used police department as a toy, not to prevent crime: Vijay

TIRUNELVELI: TVK president C Vijay Joseph on Wednesday wondered whether Chief Minister MK Stalin had been using police department as a toy over the past five years, instead of using the force to prevent drug abuse and crime against women.

Speaking at a campaign meeting in KTC Nagar, Vijay referred to the sexual assault and murder of a girl in Vilathikulam, and few other incidents. “A ruling party man sexually assaulted a two-and-half-year-old girl child (in Krishnagiri).

The DMK government claims that the Nanguneri incident (Perumpathu sickle attack) was carried out by people under the influence of drugs. We also know that. But what action has been taken to prevent that?” he asked.

Vijay further alleged that the DMK had “bought” the TN Congress unit, and the real Congress remained with the TVK. He added that parties opposed to the emergence of the TVK blamed him for the Karur deaths, halted the release of Jana Nayagan, issued SOP selectively against the TVK, and instigated certain people, who were with him, against him just ahead of elections.