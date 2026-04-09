Trump’s ‘epic fury’ hands blow to long-haul truckers in India

CHENNAI: The smooth road, unfurling in front of their eyes, is in stark contrast to the predicament the truckers are navigating. Blame it on the war somewhere in the Persian Gulf, the drivers have no go but to make do with whatever little resources they have in hand, alone at times.

Far from the scene of action of US President Donald Trump’s Operation Epic Fury, at the dusty truck terminal in Madhavaram, it’s the distressing tales of the soaring price of diesel, coupled with scarcity of cooking gas and unavailability of helpers, that fill the air.

The gravity of the situation is evident in the eyes of Kailash when he says it’s either the ‘Closed’ or the ‘No Stock’ signboard that welcomed him at most of the fuel stations on his way to Chennai from Jaipur in Rajasthan, carrying a truckload of marbles.

“Wherever diesel is available, the operators are adamant not to give us more than 50 litres, which is nothing for a long-haul truck,” he says, adding at times he has to even pay an extra amount of Rs 300 to Rs 400 for the limited quantity of fuel.

Let alone the fuel, Kailash says even his as well as his cleaner’s food expense at dhabas has tripled to Rs 1,500, leaving him with the only alternative to offer ride to hitchhikers in exchange for money.