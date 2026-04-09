TTDC begins electric boat operations on Pykara Lake

NILGIRIS: Following a Madras High Court order, the TTDC has started operating electric (12 Hp) boats at Pykara Lake near Ooty. While three battery-operated boats are in operation, two more boats are likely to be put into use for tourists in the coming days. “The process of purchasing and assembling battery-operated boats is delayed due to the LPG crisis as well as state assembly election process,” TTDC sources said.

Currently, the fare for hiring the boats (8, 10 and 12-seater boats) at the lake ranges between Rs 1,100 -Rs 1350 and it was the existing fee collected for the petrol boats.

“We will soon decide on fixing the price for the 20-minute ride in a battery-operated boat after analysing the purchasing and maintenance cost etc,” said M Yuvaraj, Regional Manager of TTDC.

Some tourists were returning unhappy as they did not get a chance to ride the electric boat at Pykara Lake as only three electric boats are in operation. “Usually, between 850 and 900 tourists enjoy the ride in petrol boats. However, in the last four days since April 4, less than 260 tourists took the ride daily in battery-operated boats. A battery boat can operate for between two and two-and-a-half hours. Then we need to charge (power) the boat for the next two hours. We are planning to purchase a fast charger as tourists wait for the ride.”