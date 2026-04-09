TVK campaign chaos: Cadres fail to recognise own candidate in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Candidates of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which entered the electoral fray with aplomb, are worried that they are being left behind while other parties' campaigns have picked up steam. They allege that poor coordination and weak organisation at the grassroots level are to blame.

Sources said that two days ago, TVK workers spotted a man sporting a party scarf and campaigning alone in Coimbatore. Only when they asked him did they realise that he was the candidate they had to seek votes for. In many other constituencies, party workers do not even have their candidate's mobile number, a key functionary from Thondamuthur constituency said.

In Coimbatore, TVK is contesting from 10 constituencies, and most of its candidates are newcomers to the party. While the party itself is a new entrant in the state's political landscape, many candidates are not even members of actor Vijay's fan club, sources said. With only about two weeks left for campaigning, major parties are already active on the ground.

Party insiders said there is confusion as tickets were not given to senior functionaries. Instead, they were allotted to people who had only recently joined the party or made the jump from other parties. Many workers who are active on social media fail to recognise each other when they meet in person. Party workers are often oblivious to basic information, such as who their constituency's candidate is or when they are campaigning. Only a few candidates, including those contesting from Coimbatore North, Kinathukkadavu, Singanallur and Valparai constituencies, are long-time members of the actor-politician's fan club and were registered functionaries of the party even before getting tickets. Many are also new to politics.