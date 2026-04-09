Will Dharmapuri vote for change ?

DHARMAPURI: The blistering heat in Dharmapuri drains every ounce of energy out of the commuters at the old bus stand. Some turn to the local tea shop, where 29-year-old S Poomani, a graduate, is busy stirring milk with a ladle and serving hot tea to waiting customers.

For Poomani, this has been a part of his daily struggle – a choice he made after countless job applications to companies big and small had gone in vain. He ended up with the tea stall, inherited from his father.

“I have at least this. Many of my friends, after many rejections, are still jobless. Many moved out of town to work as labourers despite completing graduation. My 27-year-old brother, with a diploma in mechanical engineering, is working at Hosur for a pay that is barely enough to sustain him. Though I have land, there is no water for cultivation,” he says.

Like Poomani, many in Dharmapuri face unemployment and water scarcity. “My 23-year-old brother is working in Bengaluru as an earth mover operator. He wanted to farm our six-acre land. But with poor rains, the wells dry faster than they fill up. We even invested in a borewell, but that too failed. With debts mounting, we have to choose between odd jobs,” says M Selvaraj from Nagarkoodal.