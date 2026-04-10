16-year-old's shirt gets caught in lathe, dies in TN

KRISHNAGIRI: A 16-year-old boy died in Hosur on Tuesday after his shirt got caught in a lathe machine. SIPCOT police said R Mohanraj of Periyakaram village in Tirupattur district came to his relative's house at Rajaji Nagar in Hosur SIPCOT a few days ago. On Tuesday afternoon, while he was at his uncle's company and other workers were having lunch, Mohanraj went to operate a lathe machine, and his shirt got caught in it.

After lunch, when workers in the company went to the work area, they found Mohanraj stuck to the machine. Subsequently, he was rushed to two private hospitals near Mookandapalli and then to the Government Krishnagiri District Headquarters Hospital at Hosur, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said that Mohanraj's mother and the industry owner are relatives.

They also confirmed that the boy was not working in the factory, but was only paying a visit to the company. When TNIE spoke to the Joint Director of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Saravanan, he was unaware of the issue and assured to inquire with the SIPCOT police and visit the factory on Friday.