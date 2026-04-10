Can’t try lawyers for clients’ defamatory remark, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: A lawyer, who represents a client, cannot be prosecuted for defamation in respect of the statements made on the basis of what is fed to him by the latter, the Madras High Court has held.

“A lawyer speaks on behalf of another (person). Naturally, beyond the instructions given by the client, a lawyer has no opportunity to verify the truth or falsity of the facts narrated. Therefore, no lawyer can be prosecuted for defamation in respect of any statements made based on the instruction given by the client,” said Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan recently while quashing a defamation case pending in the judicial magistrate court in Tiruvallur against an advocate.