CMRL plan to take over MRTS on track for multilateral funding

CHENNAI: Chennai’s long-pending MRTS takeover is being readied for multilateral funding even as key project assessments have been sent back for revision after a Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority panel sought clarifications.

Balaji Railroad Systems (BARSYL), the consultant for the project, is preparing the environmental and social impact assessments along with a financial feasibility study for the proposed takeover and modernisation of the Beach-St Thomas Mount corridor.

A draft Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA), submitted in February, was returned last month by a technical expert committee, which flagged gaps and sought additional details.

Differences between Indian Railways and the state government over passenger access at Chennai Beach station have delayed finalisation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The proposed MoU to transfer MRTS assets, operations and maintenance from Southern Railway to the state government and Chennai Metro Rail Limited has stalled over the state’s insistence on continued access to platforms 8 and 9 at Chennai Beach, currently used by MRTS services.