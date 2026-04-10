CWC kept in the dark on Hosur Pocso case, police fail to inform within 24 hrs

Former Krishnagiri CWC chairperson and child rights activist L Vincent Sundararaj said that under Section 19(6) of the Pocso Act, the Special Juvenile Police Unit or local police must report such cases to the CWC within 24 hours, including details regarding the child’s need for care and protection and steps taken in this regard.

He noted that despite repeated awareness initiatives, there remained gaps in compliance among police personnel.

When contacted, Hosur AWPS Inspector Kalaiarasi said the lapse would be rectified in future and added that the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) was aware of the case.

District Child Protection Officer R Sakthi Kavya said counselling had been provided to both the survivor and the child in conflict with law by a social worker, and that the DCPU was monitoring the case. She also stated that the CWC had informed the DCPU about the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Against Women and Children) S Namasivayam was unavailable for comment.

Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said he would look into the matter and discuss it with the police department.