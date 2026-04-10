CWC kept in the dark on Hosur Pocso case, police fail to inform within 24 hrs

KRISHNAGIRI: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Krishnagiri district was not informed about the alleged sexual assault of a seven-year-old girl near Hosur by a 12-year-old, with officials stating they learnt of the incident only after being alerted by TNIE.
According to sources, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the Class 2 student was allegedly assaulted by a Class 7 student near her residence. The child later informed her parents, following which a complaint was lodged at the Hosur All Women Police Station (AWPS). Police registered a case under the Pocso Act. The child in conflict with law was produced before the Krishnagiri Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a home, with directions to appear again at the end of April.
CWC chairperson Prasannakumari told TNIE that the committee was alerted about the case only on Tuesday morning and had still not received official communication from the police as of Thursday night. She added that the Hosur AWPS had also failed to submit ‘Form B’, a document containing the preliminary assessment of the survivor, within the mandated 24-hour period.
Former Krishnagiri CWC chairperson and child rights activist L Vincent Sundararaj said that under Section 19(6) of the Pocso Act, the Special Juvenile Police Unit or local police must report such cases to the CWC within 24 hours, including details regarding the child’s need for care and protection and steps taken in this regard.
He noted that despite repeated awareness initiatives, there remained gaps in compliance among police personnel.
When contacted, Hosur AWPS Inspector Kalaiarasi said the lapse would be rectified in future and added that the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) was aware of the case.
District Child Protection Officer R Sakthi Kavya said counselling had been provided to both the survivor and the child in conflict with law by a social worker, and that the DCPU was monitoring the case. She also stated that the CWC had informed the DCPU about the incident.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Against Women and Children) S Namasivayam was unavailable for comment.
Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar said he would look into the matter and discuss it with the police department.