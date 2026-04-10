EPS supports EC transfers, gives jail warning to Kani

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday supported the ECI’s decision to transfer Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and hit back at the remarks of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK’s parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi.

Edappadi cautioned Kanimozhi that her court case remains unresolved, and her “reckless” remarks could lead her back to Tihar Jail. He alleged that Kanimozhi, though sidelined (in the DMK), has been tasked with attacking him. EPS also lambasted Kanimozhi for charging that he had betrayed the AIADMK.

“I toiled for the party for 51 years and was imprisoned on many occasions for the party. But Kanimozhi had gone to jail only for corruption. That is the difference,” he said.

Palaniswami said the ECI has transferred the officials who had acted as supporters of the DMK for the past five years to ensure free and fair elections. “Why do they (CM and others) bother about such transfers? It’s because they (the DMK) are dependent on such officials and not on the people,” he told reporters.

Campaigning for former minister D Jayakumar in Royapuram, Palaniswami criticised the CM for his “Amit Shah DMK” remark and sought to know what was wrong in meeting the Union Home Minister. Claiming that the DMK leadership is getting rattled whenever he called on Shah, EPS asked,