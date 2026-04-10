Injured rare turtle released into sea after three-month medical rehab

CHENNAI: An injured juvenile hawksbill turtle - a critically endangered species - which surfaced along the Neelankarai coast in Chennai earlier this year, was recently released back into the sea from the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park after it underwent a three-month-long rehabilitation involving advanced veterinary care and careful habitat planning.

The turtle was spotted on January 8 in a weak condition. Despite attempts to return it to the waters, it repeatedly washed ashore. Officials from the forest department, along with veterinarians from BMAD, an NGO, then shifted the animal to a veterinary facility.

During the course of treatment, experts observed the turtle was unable to dive, a key survival function. A CT scan revealed a collapse of the left lung lobes, leading to pneumocoelom, a condition that causes abnormal buoyancy, commonly referred to as ‘floating syndrome’.

A targeted weight therapy regimen, combined with continuous monitoring and specialised husbandry care, was initiated.