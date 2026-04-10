Injured rare turtle released into sea after three-month medical rehab

CHENNAI: An injured juvenile hawksbill turtle - a critically endangered species - which surfaced along the Neelankarai coast in Chennai earlier this year, was recently released back into the sea from the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park after it underwent a three-month-long rehabilitation involving advanced veterinary care and careful habitat planning.
The turtle was spotted on January 8 in a weak condition. Despite attempts to return it to the waters, it repeatedly washed ashore. Officials from the forest department, along with veterinarians from BMAD, an NGO, then shifted the animal to a veterinary facility.
During the course of treatment, experts observed the turtle was unable to dive, a key survival function. A CT scan revealed a collapse of the left lung lobes, leading to pneumocoelom, a condition that causes abnormal buoyancy, commonly referred to as ‘floating syndrome’.
A targeted weight therapy regimen, combined with continuous monitoring and specialised husbandry care, was initiated.
Over the next three months, the turtle showed gradual improvement. A follow-up CT scan confirmed full recovery, including restored lung function and normal diving ability.
Given the species’ specific ecological needs, officials devised a release strategy. The turtle was transported by road in a wildlife ambulance using dry-dock method, with multiple layers of wet cotton padding and a damp covering to prevent dehydration.
The release took place near Kariyachalli Island in the Gulf of Mannar park. The absence of fishing activity in the area further reduces threats to the species, said environment secretary Supriya Sahu and Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra.
Upon arrival, the juvenile hawksbill turtle was acclimatised in a temporary barricaded section of the sea for about an hour.
It then calmly exited the enclosure before swimming swiftly into the sea, the officials said.