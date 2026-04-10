Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court orders immediate removal of church cross

A video clip of the protests showed that a person was holding out an open threat to the district administration and the courts, but unfortunately, the authorities were silently listening to him without arresting him then and there, the judges said.

They directed the collector and the SP to mobilise sufficient strength and ensure enforcement of the order by Thursday evening, adding that any person who obstructs implementation of the order should be arrested and remanded in custody. “The model code of conduct has no role to play when it comes to enforcing court orders,” they pointed out.

Referring to a prohibitory order passed by the Dindigul collector a few weeks ago, which had led to non-implementation of a court order, the bench said, “To frustrate the order of this court, the district collector proceeded to pass a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC. We wish that he would resort to a similar approach to enforce this order. If he fails to do so, a serious view will be taken.”