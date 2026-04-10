Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court orders immediate removal of church cross

MADURAI: Coming down on the Dindigul district authorities for failing to implement an order passed by it directing removal of a cross, erected by a church, and a mechanic shed encroaching the margins of Mappillai Mudali Road in Kodaikanal, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the Dindigul collector and the superintendent of police to ensure immediate removal of the above unauthorised constructions and report back to the court on Friday.
Hearing a contempt petition by renowned dancer and Padma Bhushan awardee, Alarmel Valli, whose property is situated adjoining the above road, a bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and R Poornima observed that though they gave specific directions to the authorities on Wednesday that the order, dated June 19, 2024, should be implemented forthwith, the authorities failed to do so in view of protests.
A video clip of the protests showed that a person was holding out an open threat to the district administration and the courts, but unfortunately, the authorities were silently listening to him without arresting him then and there, the judges said.
They directed the collector and the SP to mobilise sufficient strength and ensure enforcement of the order by Thursday evening, adding that any person who obstructs implementation of the order should be arrested and remanded in custody. “The model code of conduct has no role to play when it comes to enforcing court orders,” they pointed out.
Referring to a prohibitory order passed by the Dindigul collector a few weeks ago, which had led to non-implementation of a court order, the bench said, “To frustrate the order of this court, the district collector proceeded to pass a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the CrPC. We wish that he would resort to a similar approach to enforce this order. If he fails to do so, a serious view will be taken.”