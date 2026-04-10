May seek TVK’s support to form NDA govt in state: Athawale

COIMBATORE: Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) national president Ramdas Athawale said that there will be a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, as the NDA is fully prepared to end the DMK’s reign in the state in the coming elections. Stating that TVK leader Vijay is a force to be reckoned with, Athawale said if need arises, “we may not hesitate approaching him for support”.
Addressing the media in Coimbatore on Thursday, Athawale said, “If Vijay’s party wins seats, we may seek his support after the election to form the government. He is a big challenge for the DMK as his popularity will help TVK garner significant votes in the April 23 elections. While our goal is a clear majority for the NDA, we would welcome Vijay into the fold to strengthen the alliance,” he said.
Comparing his popularity with yesteryear iconic leaders like MGR, NTR, and J Jayalalithaa, the minister said Vijay’s electoral plunge will certainly have a bearing on TN politics.
Speaking about the upcoming special session of Parliament, Athawale said that it will be a historic moment for gender equality. “The central government is committed to the 33% Women’s Reservation Bill, which aligns with Dr B R Ambedkar’s vision seen in the original Hindu Code Bill. We are looking at a future where women will hold 273 seats in the Lok Sabha. This 33% reservation will be a game-changer in the 2029 parliamentary polls and the next TN Assembly elections,” he said.
“RPI’s primary goal is to form an NDA government in TN to address rising atrocities against Scheduled Caste people and women,” he added.