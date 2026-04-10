May seek TVK’s support to form NDA govt in state: Athawale

COIMBATORE: Union Minister and Republican Party of India (A) national president Ramdas Athawale said that there will be a major political shift in Tamil Nadu, as the NDA is fully prepared to end the DMK’s reign in the state in the coming elections. Stating that TVK leader Vijay is a force to be reckoned with, Athawale said if need arises, “we may not hesitate approaching him for support”.

Addressing the media in Coimbatore on Thursday, Athawale said, “If Vijay’s party wins seats, we may seek his support after the election to form the government. He is a big challenge for the DMK as his popularity will help TVK garner significant votes in the April 23 elections. While our goal is a clear majority for the NDA, we would welcome Vijay into the fold to strengthen the alliance,” he said.