Offset printing charges up 40% in TN, West Asia war to blame

COIMBATORE: Operators of offset printers have revised printing charges, citing shortage and fluctuating raw material costs owing to the conflict in West Asia. The cost of printing has been revised by up to 40% from April 1 across the state.

“Owing to war, we are facing severe price increase due to the shortage of raw materials for printing, such as paper, chemicals, ink, plates and other printing materials,” said H Nazar, a unit operator from Coimbatore.

“Manufacturing paper is heavily dependent on imported hardwood pulp. Due to an increase in energy (LPG, coal) and transportation costs, paper mills have increased prices by Rs 2 to Rs 6 per kg. The price of PS/CTP, which are important in offset printing, has increased significantly due to the increase in price of aluminium in the international market to a four-year high,” he added.