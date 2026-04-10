Probe on after info board of TNSTC bus displays TVK name in Sivakasi

VIRUDHUNAGAR: TNSTC officials have initiated an inquiry after a video of a government bus’s electronic route display board showing the name of a political party at the Sivakasi bus stand went viral on social media.

On a Sivakasi to Madurai bus, the electronic route display board briefly showed the name of TVK instead of the destination. Speaking to TNIE, officials from the Sivakasi depot said they have not yet identified the bus, as the vehicle number is not visible in the video circulating online.

However, an inquiry has been initiated. “Usually, the transport department inputs the destination names to be displayed on the boards. After proofreading, the text is copied onto a pen drive and uploaded to the display system.

We are not sure how this particular text appeared,” an official said, adding that all buses under the Madurai division were checked after the video, and none were found with such a display.