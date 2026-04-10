Scenes from Jana Nayagan leaked online

CHENNAI: With the release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan put on hold until the Tamil Nadu State assembly elections has been completed, the makers are yet to finalise a date.

But in an surprising development five minutes from the film has been leaked online.

While the source of the leak is yet to be discovered, the action has sparked backlash from fans and users, who have been threatening legal action against anyone who further shares the leaked footage. The makers of the film are yet to address the leak.

While Jana Nayagan was initially announced to release on January 10, a non-issuance of a censor certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), resulted in a long legal battle between the makers and the CBFC. In the end, the film was screened for a revising committee of the CBFC.

Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film before he retires from acting for a career in politics.

The film is written and directed by H Vinoth, and produced by Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions. Anirudh is composing music for the film.