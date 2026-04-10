Six months on, students and faculty in TN still haven’t been paid for the anti-drug survey

CHENNAI: Nearly six months have passed since a state-wide anti-drug survey undertaken under the Drug Free Tamil Nadu Mission was completed but the students and faculty members who carried it out are yet to receive the honorarium promised.

The survey, conducted according to a directive issued by the home, prohibition and excise department on September 16, 2025, covered a total of 4,865 educational institutions across Tamil Nadu. This included 1,131 higher education institutions (50%), 2,637 higher secondary schools (30%) and 1,097 high schools (20%), based on a systematic random sampling method.

A structured field mechanism was deployed for the exercise. As per it, each district had a District Investigator, while clusters of 25 institutions were monitored by Cluster Investigators. Under them, Field Investigator Teams, comprising two students, preferably from third-year undergraduate courses, were assigned to collect the data.

Each team surveyed around five institutions and gathered responses from 60 individuals. A total of 38 district investigators, 212 cluster investigators and 1,946 field investigators participated in the survey work. The survey was completed in October.