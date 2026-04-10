Vijay immature, Congress is with DMK: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

CHENNAI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar released the party’s election manifesto on Thursday and called TVK leader Vijay an “immature politician” and said the Secular Progressive Alliance will win with two-third majority.
“I think he might have meant TMC (Tamil Maanila Congress) is with him, that’s all. The Indian National Congress is not with him. The Indian National Congress is with DMK,” Shivakumar said, when reporters asked him about Vijay’s remarks on Wednesday that DMK may have bought Congress, but the real Congress party is supporting TVK.
Referring to Karnataka as a governance model of Congress, he said that the party has implemented all its poll promises within months of coming to power despite impediments from the union government.
“In the next five years, we are going to serve people across the country,” he said, appealing to Tamil Nadu voters to give the alliance another opportunity.
“We have proposed Rs 2,000 for all households as a universal basic income, which will boost the local economy and is widely acknowledged worldwide. Once the new government is formed, this scheme will be implemented,” MP Karti Chidambaram said.
He also added that the election manifesto proposes to fill government job vacancies, making Tamil Nadu a global spiritual tourism centre, recruiting 40,000 more police personnel, and carrying out 100% sterilisation of stray dogs.
Apart from Rs 2000 monthly universal basic income for all family card holders, the party also promised financial assistance of `6,000 annually for landless agricultural labourers excluded from the PM Kisan Scheme.
On education, it proposes district-level competitive exam coaching centres, AI-powered classrooms, and a “Tuition Akka” scheme offering free coaching support for school girls after their regular school.
The party also promised to restore 2,000 temple tanks to develop the state as the country’s top spiritual destination and sea ambulances for fishing communities, apart from transforming Tangedco to ensure uninterrupted power-supply.