Vijay immature, Congress is with DMK: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar

CHENNAI: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar released the party’s election manifesto on Thursday and called TVK leader Vijay an “immature politician” and said the Secular Progressive Alliance will win with two-third majority.

“I think he might have meant TMC (Tamil Maanila Congress) is with him, that’s all. The Indian National Congress is not with him. The Indian National Congress is with DMK,” Shivakumar said, when reporters asked him about Vijay’s remarks on Wednesday that DMK may have bought Congress, but the real Congress party is supporting TVK.

Referring to Karnataka as a governance model of Congress, he said that the party has implemented all its poll promises within months of coming to power despite impediments from the union government.

“In the next five years, we are going to serve people across the country,” he said, appealing to Tamil Nadu voters to give the alliance another opportunity.

“We have proposed Rs 2,000 for all households as a universal basic income, which will boost the local economy and is widely acknowledged worldwide. Once the new government is formed, this scheme will be implemented,” MP Karti Chidambaram said.