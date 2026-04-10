Water troughs, ponds being filled up for wildlife in Kovai forests

COIMBATORE: As the summer intensifies the staff of the Coimbatore Forest Division are filling water troughs to ensure adequate water availability for wildlife so that thirsty animals don't venture into human habitations.

According to District Forest Officer (DFO) N Vengatesh Prabhu, "We have 58 water troughs across seven forest ranges in the Coimbatore Forest Division, of which 14 are solar-powered. Every four days, we fill water in 44 troughs using vehicles. As percolation ponds have dried up due to lack of rainfall over the past six months, we are also replenishing them."

The division has a variety of wild animals, including tiger, leopard, elephants, gaur, spotted deer, sambar deer, sloth bear, roaming over 700 square kilometers.

"We are closely monitoring the situation to prevent negative human-animal interactions. So far, there have been no major incidents of wild elephants straying out of forests, but we expect such movement to begin in May. Apart from water requirements for the wildlife, it will also help our staff to douse fire in case of forest fires," Prabhu said.