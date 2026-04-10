‘Won’t interfere in Fit Person appointment but speed up selection of temple trustees’: Madras HC

Disposing of the petition, the first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan opined that the petitioner’s apprehension is without material to substantiate it and hence cannot be entertained.

“We make it clear that the respondent authorities shall ensure that the provisions of the (HR&CE) Act are strictly adhered to before taking any decision with regard to utilisation of the temple funds,” the bench added.

Senior counsel A Shunmugasundaram, representing the department, submitted that the notification for trustee appointment posts has already been issued and that applications have been scrutinised. The appointment of trustees will be made once the elections are over, he said.