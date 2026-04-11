Arun shifted out, Modak appointed new Chennai Commissioner of Police

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday evening ordered the transfer of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner of Police A Arun and appointment of Abhin Dinesh Modak as the new CoP. Soon after, the Tamil Nadu government issued transfer orders in this regard and Modak took charge. He was earlier serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enforcement Bureau CID.
As per norms during such transfers, the ECI directed that Arun should not be posted in any work related to the ongoing Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.
Earlier in the day, the BJP submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, TN, seeking the removal of Commissioner A Arun, IPS, alleging intimidation of media personnel and violation of constitutional provisions during the election period.
In the petition, the party claimed that at least 13 independent YouTubers and online media persons, including Karthick Gopinath (Ilayabharatham) and Rajavel Nagarajan (Pesu Thamizha Pesu), were repeatedly summoned and subjected to coercive inquiry by the Adambakkam police in connection with a case involving YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who was arrested on April 8 in Andhra Pradesh.
The BJP alleged that such actions, particularly during the election process, have a negative effect on free speech and violate Article 19 (1)(a) and Article 324 of the Constitution. It further claimed that these actions were carried out under the direction of Commissioner Arun, accusing him of being biased in favour of the ruling DMK.
On Wednesday, the ECI had ordered the transfer of Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and DGP (Armed Police, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) S Davidson Devasirvatham. Senior IAS officer M Sai Kumar was appointed as the new chief secretary. A few days ago, the ECI transferred DGP (HoPF) in-charge G Venkataraman and replaced him with Sandeep Rai Rathore.
Condemning the transfer of the chief secretary in particular, CM M K Stalin described the ECI’s move as “one-sided and arbitrary political action”. He also said the move reflected the ‘saffronisation’ of the Election Commission.