Arun shifted out, Modak appointed new Chennai Commissioner of Police

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday evening ordered the transfer of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner of Police A Arun and appointment of Abhin Dinesh Modak as the new CoP. Soon after, the Tamil Nadu government issued transfer orders in this regard and Modak took charge. He was earlier serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Enforcement Bureau CID.

As per norms during such transfers, the ECI directed that Arun should not be posted in any work related to the ongoing Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, the BJP submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer, TN, seeking the removal of Commissioner A Arun, IPS, alleging intimidation of media personnel and violation of constitutional provisions during the election period.

In the petition, the party claimed that at least 13 independent YouTubers and online media persons, including Karthick Gopinath (Ilayabharatham) and Rajavel Nagarajan (Pesu Thamizha Pesu), were repeatedly summoned and subjected to coercive inquiry by the Adambakkam police in connection with a case involving YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, who was arrested on April 8 in Andhra Pradesh.