Bharathiar University again delays admission notification for its Erode PG centre

COIMBATORE: The teaching staff at Bharathiar University PG Extension and Research Centre at Erode alleged that the university has not released the student admission notification for programmes run there.

On Thursday, Bharathiar University started the admission process for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2026-27 academic year.

A teaching staff at the Erode-based centre, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that as per norms, the university administration should have started the admission process for its departmental courses and the courses at the extension centre at the same time.

He alleged that not releasing the admission notification for PG courses at the extension centre suggested bias.

He pointed out that admissions at the extension centre start late every year, while those for the university's departments begin on time.

"The university conducted admissions at the centre in July last year. Due to the delay, only 58 students could join the five PG courses out of the available 150 seats. Many students from the economically weaker sections joined private colleges by spending money. If the university had started admissions in May or June, at least 100 seats could have been filled," he said.

The issue of delayed admissions at the centre was raised with the university administration last year, stated A Balasankar, Chairman of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) (Zone IV)

Thereafter, the higher education department ordered simultaneous admission process for the university's departmental courses and the extension centre courses in the 2026-27 academic year.

He blamed the university administration for violating norms and urged the Higher Education Department Secretary to intervene.

A top officer of the university told TNIE that they have taken steps to start the admission process for the extension centre, and the notification would be released within a week.