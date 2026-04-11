Checked thundus replace plain towels, DMK, AIADMK cadres wear party stripes on shoulders

COIMBATORE: It’s the time to woo voters. The DMK and AIADMK cadres are leaving no stone unturned to win voters’ favour as they are all dressed to impress for the high-stakes elections.

In Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, the simple ‘checked cotton towels’ (thundu) have emerged as powerful visual symbols in the current election. DMK cadres and leaders prominently wear black-and-red checked versions, while AIADMK supporters opt for ones mixed with white.

To visibly communicate their party and their ideological identity, political parties use party-coloured shawls, scarves, border vests and caps. Among these, the shoulder towel (thundu) holds special significance since a cloth draped around the neck or shoulder is traditionally seen as a mark of respect, having party symbols and colours. Coincidentally, in this election, the tradition has extended to ‘checked cotton towels’ and interestingly, it gets connection with a history spanning over a century.

“It was introduced all of a sudden and we do not know who started it, but the party instructed everyone to use these. Since it looked fresh and attractive, we all started using them,” said M Arulmozhi, a DMK member from Coimbatore, on cotton towels. AIADMK cadres also use it. They say the cotton towel comes in handy during poll campaigns, protecting them against the scorching sun and using it to wipe off sweat.