Contrary to claims, TN remains a safe haven for women: Minister S Regupathy

Defending the DMK government's track record amid the Opposition’s criticism, Minister for Natural Resources and Courts
S Regupathy in an interview to TNIE’s Pearson Lenekar S R said Tamil Nadu remains a safe haven for women. The 75-year-old leader also addresses the Tiruparankundram deepam row, and criticism from AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, among others. Edited excerpts:
Q: The Tiruparankundram deepam issue has sparked political debate. Is this an ideological clash between the government and other stakeholders?
A: Religion and politics should always be kept apart. The people of Tamil Nadu clearly understand this distinction. They have upheld Dravidian ideology while continuing to respect religious beliefs, and that maturity sets the state apart from others. The Tirupparankundram issue was engineered by certain political forces to create unnecessary tension and should not be seen as an ideological confrontation.
Q: Personal attacks dominate the DMK and the AIADMK’s campaigning, with the latter alleging that they were triggered by remarks from Udhayanidhi Stalin…
A: Edappadi Palaniswami no longer commands the same vote base, and that frustration is visible. What the deputy chief minister (Udhayanidhi Stalin) referred to Palaniswami as falling at V K Sasikala's feet is a fact. However, remarks targeting the health of the chief minister and the deputy CM are clearly personal and in poor taste. Despite this, the DMK has maintained political dignity.
Q: Palaniswami has also alleged that the DMK sidelines its cadre while accommodating leaders from other parties. Is there merit in this?
A: I reject the claim. The majority of ministers in this government are long-standing DMK members, and they are accorded priority in governance. At the same time, those who join from other parties are recognised based on what they bring in terms of experience and contribution. This inclusive approach has been followed since the time of Kalaignar.
Q: From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to TVK leader Vijay, several opposition voices have raised concerns over the state of law and order, particularly women's safety, in TN…
A: The claims are politically motivated and not rooted in facts. Before 2021, many of the victims hesitated to lodge complaints due to fear, stigma and lack of confidence in the system. The Pollachi (sexual assault) case is a clear example. Today, people are coming forward boldly because they trust that the government will act. Tamil Nadu remains a safe haven for women. Compared to other states, women are pursuing higher education, joining the workforce in large numbers, and travelling independently even during late hours. If there was no safety, families would not allow this level of participation. The social indicators themselves reflect the sense of security in the state.
Q: But critics point to a rise in murders, assault and custodial deaths over the past five years…
A: Under this government, there has been a clear shift towards time-bound investigation and swift action in serious crimes. In cases like the Coimbatore woman assault, immediate arrests were made and the case was handled without delay, sending a strong message. Even in sensitive matters such as custodial or lock-up deaths, we have followed a zero-tolerance approach.
Q: There are allegations that natural resources are being plundered through illegal mining…
A: The issue is often projected as illegal mining. In most cases, it involves excess mining in legally permitted quarries. For the first time, we have introduced drone surveys to detect such violations across large areas. We have also imposed penalties up to three times the normal amount during the previous AIADMK government to deter violations. Also, sand mining remains prohibited.
Q: What do you consider your key achievements, particularly in the legal domain?
A: The first is securing a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court of India for [the conduct of] jallikattu. Second, we took a principled stand before the Supreme Court against delays by the governor in granting assent to Bills. The court has emphasised that constitutional authorities must act within a reasonable time, though a fixed timeline is still evolving.
Q: Vijay's rallies have drawn large crowds. Do you see him as a serious political challenger?
A: Vijay may attract crowds, but translating that into votes requires strong organisational support and sustained groundwork. He largely remains in his comfort zone, with limited field engagement. Claims that his campaign is being obstructed by the DMK appear to be a narrative to cover organisational weaknesses, particularly when it is not easy to campaign in all 234 constituencies. If there are issues, they pertain to Election Commission regulations, not the state government. Instead of addressing organisational gaps, such claims attempt to portray victimhood.
Q: There is criticism that Pudukkottai has not witnessed significant development despite representation…
A: The criticism does not reflect the ground reality. On the Cauvery-Gundar river linking project, earlier efforts lacked proper planning and baseline surveys, which affected outcomes. At the same time, projects like the Pudukkottai medical college progressed in phases across different governments. Under the present government, infrastructure works worth Rs 600 crore are under way, with nearly 75% of road projects already completed. We have established new colleges in Alangudi and Thirumayam, expanded power infrastructure, and improved civic amenities across the district. Administrative upgrades have also been carried out. Gandarvakottai has been elevated to a town panchayat, Ponnamaravathi to a municipality, and Pudukkottai has been upgraded as a corporation. These are tangible developments that demonstrate our commitment.