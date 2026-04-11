Contrary to claims, TN remains a safe haven for women: Minister S Regupathy

Q: There are allegations that natural resources are being plundered through illegal mining…



A: The issue is often projected as illegal mining. In most cases, it involves excess mining in legally permitted quarries. For the first time, we have introduced drone surveys to detect such violations across large areas. We have also imposed penalties up to three times the normal amount during the previous AIADMK government to deter violations. Also, sand mining remains prohibited.



Q: What do you consider your key achievements, particularly in the legal domain?



A: The first is securing a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court of India for [the conduct of] jallikattu. Second, we took a principled stand before the Supreme Court against delays by the governor in granting assent to Bills. The court has emphasised that constitutional authorities must act within a reasonable time, though a fixed timeline is still evolving.



Q: Vijay's rallies have drawn large crowds. Do you see him as a serious political challenger?



A: Vijay may attract crowds, but translating that into votes requires strong organisational support and sustained groundwork. He largely remains in his comfort zone, with limited field engagement. Claims that his campaign is being obstructed by the DMK appear to be a narrative to cover organisational weaknesses, particularly when it is not easy to campaign in all 234 constituencies. If there are issues, they pertain to Election Commission regulations, not the state government. Instead of addressing organisational gaps, such claims attempt to portray victimhood.



Q: There is criticism that Pudukkottai has not witnessed significant development despite representation…



A: The criticism does not reflect the ground reality. On the Cauvery-Gundar river linking project, earlier efforts lacked proper planning and baseline surveys, which affected outcomes. At the same time, projects like the Pudukkottai medical college progressed in phases across different governments. Under the present government, infrastructure works worth Rs 600 crore are under way, with nearly 75% of road projects already completed. We have established new colleges in Alangudi and Thirumayam, expanded power infrastructure, and improved civic amenities across the district. Administrative upgrades have also been carried out. Gandarvakottai has been elevated to a town panchayat, Ponnamaravathi to a municipality, and Pudukkottai has been upgraded as a corporation. These are tangible developments that demonstrate our commitment.