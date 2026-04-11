Film industry backs Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya condemn leak

CHENNAI: Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and actor Suriya have strongly condemned the online leak of the highly anticipated political thriller Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay.

The three actors have called for greater accountability and stricter anti-piracy measures following the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage across the Tamil film industry.

The H Vinoth-directed film, widely expected to be Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before he moves into full-time politics, was reportedly leaked online on Friday.

Rajinikanth expressed shock and anguish over the breach in a social media post written in Tamil. He described the leak as “painful and distressing”, urging film bodies to raise their voices and calling on the government to identify those responsible and impose strict punishment. He warned that such offences must not be allowed to continue.