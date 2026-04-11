Film industry backs Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya condemn leak

CHENNAI: Superstars Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and actor Suriya have strongly condemned the online leak of the highly anticipated political thriller Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay.
The three actors have called for greater accountability and stricter anti-piracy measures following the incident, which has sparked widespread outrage across the Tamil film industry.
The H Vinoth-directed film, widely expected to be Vijay’s final on-screen appearance before he moves into full-time politics, was reportedly leaked online on Friday.
Rajinikanth expressed shock and anguish over the breach in a social media post written in Tamil. He described the leak as “painful and distressing”, urging film bodies to raise their voices and calling on the government to identify those responsible and impose strict punishment. He warned that such offences must not be allowed to continue.
Kamal Haasan issued a sharper response, attributing the leak to systemic failures, including delays in the film certification process. He said the film had been caught in a prolonged dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification. According to him, such delays create conditions where piracy thrives, as delayed legal access pushes audiences towards unlawful channels.
He stressed that piracy transcends politics and is an attack on the creative community, affecting artists, technicians, producers, exhibitors and theatre owners. Kamal Haasan called for faster certification, stronger enforcement and real-time action against piracy.
Suriya described the leak as “heartbreaking and unfair”, saying an entire team’s effort had been undermined. He urged audiences not to watch, share or discuss pirated content, and appealed for respect towards the work of the cast and crew. He also extended solidarity with the team, calling the act “unforgivable”.
Support also poured in from across the industry
Actor Vijay Deverakonda said the leak made him “angry”, adding that he had personally experienced the emotional toll of such incidents early in his career. He said it creates a sense of loss and despair for everyone involved, from actors to technicians, and warned that failure to identify those responsible reflects a systemic breakdown. He extended his support to the team.
Chiranjeevi Konidela said the leak was deeply concerning, stressing that cinema is built on trust and collective effort. He said such incidents affect the entire industry and called for protection of creative work, adding: “Kill piracy. Save cinema.” He also pledged support to KVN Productions in identifying and punishing those responsible.
Karthi described the leak as unfair, unethical and condemnable, urging audiences to support the film by watching it in theatres.
Sivakarthikeyan also appealed against piracy, stating that every film is the result of “passion, blood and sweat” and calling for strict action against those responsible. He urged audiences to respect the industry and wait for the theatrical release.
Other industry figures, including GV Prakash, Venkat Prabhu, Jiiva and several others, also voiced support and condemned the leak.
(With inputs from PTI)