‘Gave you all-pass’, Edappadi K Palaniswami appeals to young voters at Jayanagar in Tiruvallur district

CHENNAI: In an unusual outreach to young voters believed to be actor Vijay’s biggest support base, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday reminded them that it was his government that granted “all-pass” for school students and provided online facilities for college students during the Covid-19 pandemic. “After tasting the benefits offered by AIADMK, you should not give the reward (votes) to a political novice (Vijay’s TVK),” he said.

Campaigning for the candidates of the AIADMK-led alliance at Jayanagar in Tiruvallur district, Palaniswami said, “When the functioning of schools and colleges was affected during the pandemic, we conducted online exams for college students, enabling them to graduate successfully, and granted all-pass to school students.”

“Reward must go to those who nurtured the plant. Watch films and enjoy them, but leave it at that,” he added. Palaniswami also took a jibe at TVK chief Vijay, saying that when a crisis arose, a leader went missing for 72 days.

Earlier, in Kancheepuram, Palaniswami charged that the purpose of former CM Arignar Anna’s founding the DMK has been destroyed by the dominance of the family of former CM M Karunanidhi. “The party has been reduced to ruins under family dominance,” Palaniswami added.