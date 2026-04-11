Notice to 200 gas agencies in Tamil Nadu for LPG supply delay

CHENNAI: Asserting that Tamil Nadu’s daily domestic LPG demand of five lakh cylinders is being met without any disruption, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Arvinder Singh Sahney on Friday said that show-cause notices have been issued to 200 LPG agencies across the state for various violations, including delays in supplying commercial and domestic cylinders. LPG supply issues reported in some areas of Chennai will be resolved by Saturday, he said.

Stating that there were no adverse remarks regarding LPG supply in the state, Sahney said the Tamil Nadu government had carried out around 10,000 raids and inspections, while oil marketing companies conducted about 1,500 inspections. “Necessary action is being taken against defaulters. Show-cause notices have been issued to 200 LPG agencies,” he added.

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Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Sahney stated that the union government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders in Tamil Nadu from 50% to 70% of pre-crisis levels. He further said the enhanced allocation of commercial cylinders would be implemented in consultation with the Tamil Nadu government.

“We held discussions with hotel associations and other stakeholders who sought increased supply. The additional allocation has been extended with certain conditions, including use of alternative fuels. It will be expanded to other states in a phased manner. We are confident of sustaining this level,” he said.