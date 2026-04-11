Notice to 200 gas agencies in Tamil Nadu for LPG supply delay

CHENNAI: Asserting that Tamil Nadu’s daily domestic LPG demand of five lakh cylinders is being met without any disruption, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Arvinder Singh Sahney on Friday said that show-cause notices have been issued to 200 LPG agencies across the state for various violations, including delays in supplying commercial and domestic cylinders. LPG supply issues reported in some areas of Chennai will be resolved by Saturday, he said.
Stating that there were no adverse remarks regarding LPG supply in the state, Sahney said the Tamil Nadu government had carried out around 10,000 raids and inspections, while oil marketing companies conducted about 1,500 inspections. “Necessary action is being taken against defaulters. Show-cause notices have been issued to 200 LPG agencies,” he added.
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Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Sahney stated that the union government has increased the allocation of commercial LPG cylinders in Tamil Nadu from 50% to 70% of pre-crisis levels. He further said the enhanced allocation of commercial cylinders would be implemented in consultation with the Tamil Nadu government.
“We held discussions with hotel associations and other stakeholders who sought increased supply. The additional allocation has been extended with certain conditions, including use of alternative fuels. It will be expanded to other states in a phased manner. We are confident of sustaining this level,” he said.
Responding to queries on the reduced commercial cylinder supply compared to official figures, Sahney said that during the pre-crisis era, a significant portion of supply was handled by private players. “Now, oil marketing companies have to carry the entire load. We are supplying to all without any discrimination, including hospitals and educational institutions,” he pointed out.
Regarding the availability of fuel stock, Sahney said it has been over 40 days since the crisis began and supplies are being sourced from multiple geographies. “Earlier, crude was procured from around 25 regions; now it is sourced from nearly 40 regions. Similarly, LPG, which was earlier sourced from limited locations, is now being procured from several regions,” he added.
When asked about providing new domestic LPG connections or additional cylinders to consumers facing prolonged delays, he said the immediate priority was to navigate the ongoing crisis. “Such requests will be considered once the situation stabilises,” he added.