Off the cuff | The centre of attraction

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant is one among the visible faces on the campaign trail for the DMK alliance. Alongside the rallies, the internet has been busy tracking her ‘viral’ moments. A recent video of her unsuccessfully attempting to break a coconut at a temple had viewers reading more into it. Her wearing gloves while campaigning in Vriddhachalam also brought up jokes about “VIP campaigning”. In yet another video, she is seen promptly rising up when CM M K Stalin mentions her name. However, when VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan did the same, she offered only but a curt nod. Needless to say, this, too, kicked up a storm
Rajalakshmi Sampath
When Villivakkam turns a Vandalur
Residents of Villivakkam had an unusually wild day this week after a “gorilla” took over their streets, waving a DMK flag and even staging a playful attack on a bewildered person holding the flag of another party. The DMK’s novel attempt to seek votes caught the imagination of many, with some going on to recall how a party campaigner in panda costume had made the rounds days ago. “At this rate, we’re expecting a full zoo,” a resident remarked while another expressed concern that the Vandalur zoo was being shifted to Villivakkam. This election, it appears that voters are processing campaigns one animal at a time
Subashini Vijayakumar