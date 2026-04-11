Off the cuff | The centre of attraction

DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant is one among the visible faces on the campaign trail for the DMK alliance. Alongside the rallies, the internet has been busy tracking her ‘viral’ moments. A recent video of her unsuccessfully attempting to break a coconut at a temple had viewers reading more into it. Her wearing gloves while campaigning in Vriddhachalam also brought up jokes about “VIP campaigning”. In yet another video, she is seen promptly rising up when CM M K Stalin mentions her name. However, when VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan did the same, she offered only but a curt nod. Needless to say, this, too, kicked up a storm

Rajalakshmi Sampath