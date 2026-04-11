Proved my innocence in court: DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

VIRUDHUNAGAR/CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi hit back at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami who allegedly said she would be jailed for corruption, stating that she had already proved her innocence in court.

Campaigning in Tiruchuli for DMK candidate Thangam Thennarasu on Friday, Kanimozhi said, “A false case was filed against me, but I had proven my innocence and was acquitted.” She slammed EPS for making derogatory remarks against her.

She also asserted that his threats do not intimidate her. “I am the daughter of Kalaignar, who has defeated people like him and many others,” she said.

Furthermore, she asked if Palaniswami would imprison all those who spoke against him. “His remarks reflect the functioning of BJP, as those who criticise the party often face ED and I-T raids,” she said.

Meanwhile, DMK MPs came down heavily on Palaniswami for his derogatory remarks against Kanimozhi and demanded an unconditional apology and warning of legal action.

Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and the party’s doctors’ wing chief Dr Kanimozhi N V N Somu accused the former CM of “speaking like a third-rated speaker” and said his language reflected the “panic of impending defeat” in the upcoming elections.

The DMK leaders pointed out that AIADMK functionaries including C Ve Shanmugam, Dindigul C Sreenivasan and M R Vijayabhaskar had earlier made similar distasteful comments targeting women, and alleged that the party’s alliance with the BJP had emboldened such rhetoric.

Demanding an unconditional apology, the MPs said the party was prepared to file a complaint with the Election Commission and demanded that the State Women’s Commission take suo motu action.