Pulp fiction: West Asia conflict squeezes Coimbatore mango traders’ export business

COIMBATORE: The conflict in West Asia has dealt a severe blow to mango exports from Coimbatore, leaving traders in distress as exports to Gulf countries have stopped during peak season.

At the Ukkadam mango market, a key trading hub, export activity has dropped drastically. Traders say that while over 60 tonnes of mangoes are typically exported per day to various countries at the start of the season, current volumes have fallen to less than five tonnes a day due to disruption of international air traffic.

Owing to the drop in the export market, prices of mangoes have decreased drastically. The price of Alphonso mango, a major variety exported from Coimbatore, has dropped from Rs 300 per kg to Rs 150. Similarly, other varieties such as Banganapalli, which was sold at Rs 120-Rs 150, is now being sold at Rs 50-Rs 70. Senthuram (Sindhura) sold at Rs 150-Rs 170 earlier, is now being sold at Rs 60-Rs 80. The price of Imam Pasand, sold at Rs 200-Rs 240, has dropped to Rs 100-Rs 130. Besides, the Totapuri varieties, which are largely sold to factories for making value-added products, have now plummeted to Rs 15 to Rs 25 per kg.

As air connectivity in the Gulf was affected for weeks, cargo operations from Coimbatore airport to major destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have been severely impacted. Speaking to TNIE, Coimbatore District Mango Traders Welfare Association president U M Jawahar said, “Mangoes are easily perishable and must be shipped on time.