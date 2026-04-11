TN Assembly polls: Final candidate list out: 4,023 in fray; Karur seat tops list with 79 aspirants

CHENNAI: Battlelines have been drawn for the upcoming polls to elect the members of the 17th Tamil Nadu Assembly. In all, 4,023 candidates are in the fray. The maximum number of candidates contesting is 79 in the Karur Assembly constituency, while the minimum is five in the Ambasamudram and Kinathukkadavu constituencies.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, there were 3,998 candidates, of whom 3,583 were men, 413 were women, and two were trans persons. In 2016, there were 3,728 candidates, of whom 3,406 were men, 320 were women and two were transgender candidates.