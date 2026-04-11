TN Assembly polls: Villivakkam braces for DMK, AIADMK, TVK three-cornered fight amid civic woes

CHENNAI: Standing on her doorstep, P Devi covers her nose in a futile attempt to block the overpowering stench rising from the slow-moving, blackened water in the canal abutting her house in Agasthiyar Nagar in Villivakkam. The canal was supposed to be desilted and cleaned, but the promise has remained only on paper.

A few feet away, V Thara steps forward with a sharp query: What became of the petition submitted to the mayor, signed by hundreds of families affected by the canal? “Promises have been made with every election – whether Assembly or local body – but there has been little effort to improve the situation on the ground,” she says.

She brought her grandson here when he was just a few months old, seven years ago. “He fell sick because of the stench and the polluted air, and I have not brought him back since,” she says. The sharp rotten egg odour is particularly harsh in the mornings, when sewage moves through the canal, making it difficult for residents to even step out.

A CPM functionary calls Karthik Mohan, the DMK candidate fielded as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, an “enthusiastic youngster” and adds that he would address the issue. But the women are sceptical. Other issues in the constituency include the need to improve facilities at the local market, the menace of stray cattle and poor connectivity to nearby areas such as Kolathur. There is a strong demand for small bus services and better traffic management amid ongoing Metro rail works.