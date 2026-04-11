TN Mahila Congress president Hazeena sacked from post

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Hazeena Syed was removed from the party post on Friday. All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, in a statement, said that Hazeena Syed, president of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Mahila Congress, was expelled from her position with immediate effect on account of her involvement in anti-party activities.

“The decision has been taken after due consideration of the matter and in the interest of maintaining organisational discipline and integrity,” Lamba said. Hours after being sacked from the party, Hazeena Syed resigned from the primary membership of the party stating that she has stepped away from the party that she deeply loved, “but alas its been one-sided love”. She claimed that despite the decision of the party’s high command to give her a ticket for the Assembly election, she was denied an opportunity.

On March 1, Hazeena’s supporters staged a protest at the party headquarters in Chennai demanding a seat for her to contest in the Assembly election. Protests by her supporters created tension at the party headquarters since some of them carried canisters of petrol threatening to immolate themselves if Hazeena was not given a seat. “I was humiliated in the process. This has not only hurt me personally but also brought disrepute to the party,” she said.