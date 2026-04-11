TN plans consolidation hubs in south Chennai to ease pressure on logistics

CHENNAI: In a bid to tap the fast-growing urban cargo segment, marked by smaller parcel sizes but higher value, the state government is planning a network of urban logistics consolidation centres (ULCCs) in the southern Chennai Metropolitan Area as part of its upcoming City Logistics Plan.

The proposed hubs, to be developed within a 10-km radius in Siruseri and Kelambakkam, aim to streamline last-mile distribution while easing pressure on the city’s congested logistics network.

Each facility is expected to handle 1,000-1,500 tonnes of cargo, supported by 80-100 maximum authorised vehicles (MAVs) for inbound movement and 300-400 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and mini-LCVs for last-mile deliveries, sources said. It is learnt the southern corridor has emerged as a key demand centre, driven by rapid residential expansion.

Yet, much of the city’s urban cargo - particularly from e-commerce, quick commerce and courier services - continues to be dispatched from hubs located in the north, central and south-western zones, leaving the southern belt relatively underserved.