TNIE Impact: IREL invites EOI to supply Ilmenite in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI: The IREL (India) Limited, a mini ratna-I category company functioning under Department of Atomic Energy, has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for supply of ilmenite, a raw material used in the manufacture of titanium dioxide (TiO2) which is used in paints & plastics industries, etc.

The TNIE published a report on February 12, highlighting the problems faced by industries in Thoothukudi and across the country manufacturing TiO2 due to the short supply of ilmenite. resulting in job loss. There are five TiO2 producing plants in the country, of which two are located in Thoothukudi.

After the news report, the IREL issued the EOI on March 25 for supply of ilmenite through annual quantity agreement (AQA) for domestic and overseas buyers for the period April, 2026- March 2027. The last date for submitting EOI is April 13.

According to sources, IREL, the lone supplier of heavy minerals extracted from beach sand minerals, would supply 'Q' grade Ilmenite having TiO2 content of 58 % (min) from its mineral separation plant at Chavara, Kerala, and 'OR' Grade Ilmenite having TiO2 content of 50.25% (min) from its Odisha plant.

Speaking to TNIE, a few industrialists welcome the IREL decision to supply Ilmenite. "Once raw material is received, TiO2 manufactuing plants resume operations and nearly 500 people will get back their jobs."

However, a section of industrialists appealed to IREL not to ban entities that have legal disputes with it from participating in the EOI. "It will be injustice to the taxpayers because IREL is the lone supplier of the raw material ilmenite, and it should consider all the entities equally", an industrialist said.