TN’s power demand likely to double in 10 years, second-highest in south

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s energy requirement is expected to increase by about 89% over the next 10 years, according to the latest National Generation Adequacy Plan released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for the period from 2026-2027 to 2035-2036.

The state’s demand is projected at 1,48,219 million units (MU) in 2026-27 and is likely to rise to 2,80,398 MU (89%) by 2035-36. Among the southern states, Tamil Nadu is expected to rank second in terms of power requirement, while Andhra Pradesh is projected to top the list with a demand of 2,93,798 MU in 2035-36.

At the national level, Gujarat is expected to record one of the highest energy requirements, reaching 3,65,811 MU by 2035-2036.

Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), in its 16th annual report for 2024-25, had highlighted the financial burden of power procurement. The utility stated that it spent Rs 75,960.32 crore on power purchases, including procurement from private sources, while its total income stood at Rs 1,00,417.13 crore. This shows that nearly 75% of its income was spent on buying power.